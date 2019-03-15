



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two children were transported to the hospital after coming into contact with an unknown white powder at Edward Heston Elementary School, according to police. The school, located on the 1600 block of North 54th Street in West Philadelphia, was on lockdown for around an hour, but it has since been lifted.

Police say reports of a white, powdery substance was found on the school’s campus.

The two children were taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for observation.

There is no word on what the white substance is.

