



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This is not a sight you want to see from the Phillies’ $330 million man. Bryce Harper left the Phillies’ spring training game Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning after taking a 96 mph fastball to his right ankle. Harper immediately dropped to the ground wincing in pain and walked to the clubhouse.

Harper was hit in the ankle on a 2-0 pitch by Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ouch. Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

There is no word on the extent of Harper’s injury, but he was able to walk off the field, accompanied by a Phillies trainer.

The Philadelphia fans here at Soectrum Field are not happy after 300 million dollar man Bryce Harper gets drilled in the ankle by 94 mph fastball during spring training game with the Blue Jays! Harper was removed from the game. pic.twitter.com/VLJnxlHelX — Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) March 15, 2019

Harper was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving Friday’s game. He’s now 0-for-5 with three walks in four Grapefruit League games.

Manager Gabe Kapler told The Athletic’s Meghan Montemurro that Harper suffered a right foot contusion and is going to get an X-ray.

“We don’t have reason for major concern,” Kapler said.

Harper has a right foot contusion, Kapler says. Harper is going to get an X-ray, but as of right now, “We don’t have reason for major concern,” Kapler said. #Phillies — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 15, 2019

The Phillies planned on playing Harper Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With the ankle injury, that may not happen.