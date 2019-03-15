BREAKING:Bryce Harper Exits Spring Training Game After Taking 96 MPH Fastball To Right Ankle
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This is not a sight you want to see from the Phillies’ $330 million man. Bryce Harper left the Phillies’ spring training game Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning after taking a 96 mph fastball to his right ankle. Harper immediately dropped to the ground wincing in pain and walked to the clubhouse.

Harper was hit in the ankle on a 2-0 pitch by Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton in the bottom of the sixth inning.

There is no word on the extent of Harper’s injury, but he was able to walk off the field, accompanied by a Phillies trainer.

Harper was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving Friday’s game. He’s now 0-for-5 with three walks in four Grapefruit League games.

Manager Gabe Kapler told The Athletic’s Meghan Montemurro that Harper suffered a right foot contusion and is going to get an X-ray.

“We don’t have reason for major concern,” Kapler said.

The Phillies planned on playing Harper Friday, Saturday and Sunday. With the ankle injury, that may not happen.

  louis11725 says:
    March 15, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Wow, that stinks. Hope he feels better.

