



By Christina Dagnelli PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of all things Irish, green and full of some kind of alcohol. Though these aren’t the technical aspects of the holiday, they are the current culture of it none-the-less. If you are looking to hit up a few Irish Bars in Philly for your St. Patty’s celebration here are the top 5 places to find the luck of the Irish.

Mc.Gillin’s Old Ale House

1310 Drury St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 735-5562

Mc.Gillin’s Old Ale House is the “Cheers” bar of Philly and has been serving thirsty Philadelphians since 1860. The bar itself will make any Irish person feel at home not just because of the friendly staff but its authenticity. It was opened by Irish immigrant William Mc. Gillian over 150 years ago and this makes it the oldest bar in the city. It is a typical Irish bar but with a colonial flare. Mc.Gillin’s is a busy and happening place, and where you want to be when you want to be around a lot of people. They regularly serve up specialty beverages by the season. For St. Patty’s don’t be surprised to see beer with a greenish hue, a Potato Martini and authentic stout from Ireland. The kitchen here is also top notch. Most of their food is well liked and includes colonial treats like Shepherd’s Pie, American food such as open-faced roast beef sandwiches, and typical bar fare. Another perk of this busy establishment are the long tables you can fill with your friends.

O’Neal’s Pub

611 S.3rd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 574-9495

O’Neal’s is South Streets oldest Irish Pub and is sure to enhance your St. Patrick’s Day experience. Traditionally they open early on St. Patrick’s Day and sometimes have entertainment such as Irish dancers and musical guests. O’Neal’s has both an upstairs and downstairs bar, as well as outdoor seating. It will depend on the unpredictable March weather or your own comfort level if you will enjoy this. O’Neal’s beer garden patio isn’t just for looks, they grow their own hops. You may want to stay to eat as the food here is above average and many consider the service to be excellent. Some of the most popular food choices are the grilled cheese and pierogies. O’Neal’s has been family run for over 34 years.

Fado

1500 Locust St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 893-9700

Fado will satisfy sports lovers and foodies. They have numerous TV’s and regularly broadcast soccer and typically open early around St.Patty’s for EPL Soccer and Six Nations Rugby. For foodies, you will find traditional fare such as Bangers and Mash, Boxty and fish and chips. On the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day it will be the place to be for those who love to dance the night away. Fado turns itself into a night club on the weekends. It is a traditional looking Irish pub and contains the most important of aspects, Guinness on tap and an extensive scotch selection.

Fergie’s

1214 Samson St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 928-8118

Fergie’s is the place to be for music lovers this St. Patrick’s Day. They are known as a fun Irish Pub and they always have rock bands on tap. And when they don’t have an official band on the premise, they have “Live Band Karaoke” which happens to be a unique twist on karaoke. For your drinking delight you can enjoy microbrews from local Nodding Head Brewery. Fergie’s is a lively crowd. They are open 7 days a week and open up as early as 11:30, so you may wind up getting your St. Patty’s started early.

Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant

247 S. 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 545-9473

