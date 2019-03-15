BREAKING:Bryce Harper Exits Spring Training Game After Taking 96 MPH Fastball To Right Ankle
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University officials now say there are 49 confirmed mumps cases in Philadelphia and surrounding counties linked to the outbreak at the college. Forty-six are in Philadelphia and three are in the surrounding counties, according to the university.

There are also 37 probable cases for mumps, officials say.

The outbreak spread to Montgomery County after the college issued a warning when students tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

To take precautions against the mumps, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently and efficiently, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home from school or work.

Symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

Officials continue to monitor the situation.

