



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were injured, including at least one firefighter, in a blaze inside of Northeast Philadelphia home. Officials say there is no word at this time on how many of the victims were firefighters.

Crews arrived on the scene on the 3200 block of Birch Road around 4 p.m. Friday and the blaze was placed under control just after 5 p.m.

The home appears to be completely charred.

There is no word yet on what started the blaze.

