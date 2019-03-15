BREAKING:4 Hospitalized, Including Firefighter, Following Rowhome Fire In Northeast Philadelphia
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were injured, including at least one firefighter, in a blaze inside of Northeast Philadelphia home. Officials say there is no word at this time on how many of the victims were firefighters.

Crews arrived on the scene on the 3200 block of Birch Road around 4 p.m. Friday and the blaze was placed under control just after 5 p.m.

The home appears to be completely charred.

Credit: CBS3

There is no word yet on what started the blaze.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s