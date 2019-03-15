



EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Twenty dogs have been removed from a Lancaster County property after Pennsylvania SPCA officials say the animals were found in unsanitary conditions and lacking shelter and water. The Pennsylvania SPCA conducted a search of the Ephrata Township property on Thursday after receiving a tip over concerns for the welfare of the animals.

The PSPCA says they found several mastiff-type dogs, Doberman Pinscher-type dogs and Catahoula Leopard-type dogs living on the property. Among the dogs were six puppies.

The dogs were taken to PSPCA facilities in Lancaster and Philadelphia, where they will be examined and receive necessary veterinary care.

They will then be available for adoption in the coming days.

Meanwhile, adoption fees at the PSPCA’s Headquarters on Erie Avenue will be reduced by $50 through March 24.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.