



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 14-year-old middle school student has been taken into custody after police say he brought ammunition to school Friday morning. The incident happened at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue.

The school was placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. when someone reported a student on campus with “three live rounds.” Officers say they found the teen in possession of three bullets.

Police are searching the school. No gun has been found.

There have been no reported injuries.