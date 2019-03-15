BREAKING:1 Person Killed, 3 Firefighters Injured In Northeast Philadelphia Fire, Officials Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed and three firefighters were injured in a Northeast Philadelphia home fire Friday afternoon. Another person is currently unaccounted for, officials say.

The injured firefighters are suffering from moderate to minor injuries, according to officials.

Crews arrived on the scene on the 3200 block of Birch Road around 4 p.m. Friday and the blaze was placed under control just after 5 p.m.

The home appears to be completely charred.

Credit: CBS3

There is no word yet on what started the blaze.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s