



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was killed and three firefighters were injured in a Northeast Philadelphia home fire Friday afternoon. Another person is currently unaccounted for, officials say.

The injured firefighters are suffering from moderate to minor injuries, according to officials.

Crews arrived on the scene on the 3200 block of Birch Road around 4 p.m. Friday and the blaze was placed under control just after 5 p.m.

The home appears to be completely charred.

There is no word yet on what started the blaze.

