PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you love to visit new places? How about for free?

A travel company is looking for six people to travel the world for three months, and it’s all for free. But there’s a catch.

You have to let Instagram users decide where you go.

It may be worth it, though. Travel company Busabout will even pay you a small salary for all of that globe-trotting.

To apply, you have to create one-minute video introducing yourself and showing off your hometown.

