



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you love to visit new places? How about for free?

A travel company is looking for six people to travel the world for three months, and it’s all for free. But there’s a catch.

You have to let Instagram users decide where you go.

Pennsylvania And New Jersey Residents Thinking Tomato Pie On Pi Day

It may be worth it, though. Travel company Busabout will even pay you a small salary for all of that globe-trotting.

The Great #TravelExperiment. Will flexibility and spontaneity create a better travel experience? https://t.co/TujqkFIvTS — Busabout (@Busabout) March 11, 2019

To apply, you have to create one-minute video introducing yourself and showing off your hometown.