NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Employees at Tesla Industries in New Castle were evacuated on Thursday morning following a spill. Hazmat crews responded to the incident on the 100 block of Centerpoint Boulevard around 10 a.m.

Hazmat technicians are investigating the cause of the spill.

There is no word on any injuries.

Tesla Industries, Inc. is an electronics manufacturer.

