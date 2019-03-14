Shoprite In Overbrook Closing Its Doors Due To Beverage Tax, Owner Says





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ShopRite store in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia will be closing its doors Thursday morning. The owner of the store on Haverford Avenue blames the closure on sales dropping off since the passage of the Philadelphia Beverage Tax.

Signs outside the store announce the closure and blame it on the beverage tax.

Store owner Jeff Brown says sales have gone down 23 percent. His claim is just the latest attack against the city’s 1.5-cent-per-ounce beverage tax that went into effect two years ago.

Mayor Jim Kenney has said the goal is to fight poverty and fund pre-k and other programs. In response to Brown closing the store, Kenney said he disputes that the declining sales were due to the soda tax. He also adds Giant has plans to open several new supermarkets in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, residents who live in the area will now have to go to another ShopRite. CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore spoke to a man whose girlfriend worked at this ShopRite and was relocated to another one.

“It’s a couple of miles from here. If she gotta travel by bus, it’s a few buses,” said Overbrook resident Craig Green. “It’s the only supermarket around here that’s close by for the older folks and for the neighbors. They have to travel super far to go to another one.”

The owner of the store has asked customers to visit the ShopRite in Parkside.

The store’s remaining inventory will be donated to area food banks and faith communities.

The store will close at 10 a.m. Thursday.