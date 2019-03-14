



PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are looking for more victims after the arrest of a Chester County day care owner. Police believe James Battista sexually assaulted four children at his in-home Little Friends Daycare in Penn Township.

Police say the assaults happened from 2006 to 2009 when the victims were between the ages of 3 and 7.

Battista was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

Little Friends Daycare was located on the 2700 block of Newark Road. The day care closed sometime in 2010 after Battista moved to Delaware County.

If you or someone you know believe they are a victim, contact Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the case.