PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a robber captured on video cleaning out the register at 7-Eleven. It happened on the 1400 block of Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood Tuesday.

Investigators say the man asked for an e-cigarette, put one hand in his jacket suggesting that he had a gun and then demanded all of the money.

The suspect got away with about $250.

If you have any information, contact police.

