



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted for indecently assaulting a teen girl. The incident happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m., on the corner of Manheim Street and Pulaski Avenue, in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say the man approached the victim, asked how old she was and if she lived in the area. After she told him she was 16, he allegedly continued walking and talking with her.

When they stopped at the corner of Manheim Street and Pulaski Avenue, the suspect indecently assaulted the victim, police say.

The victim declined and walked away, according to police.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male, between the ages of 35 to 43, around 5-foot-6, and weighing 200 pounds. He was clean shaven with a bald head, and wearing a black sport-type jacket, gray jeans, black sneakers and thick prescription glasses.

If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 215-685-3251.