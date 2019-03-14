



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a pattern of attempted lurings and abductions that have taken place across Philadelphia since 2017. The latest incident happened in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city this past Sunday.

According to police, the suspect pulled up in a gray and white vehicle and asked the victim if he wanted to pump gas, and told him to meet him at a gas station on the 3100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the offender then drove around the block and told the victim to get into his car because he wanted to go to another gas station for better price.

Police say the suspect then drove the victim to an unknown location where he showed him pornographic videos on his cellphone and began touching him. The victim then jumped out of the car and ran to his church to report the incident.

Police say this incident is similar to four others that happened between May 9, 2017 and Nov. 13, 2017.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male in his 30s, with a dark complexion, crooked teeth, short black hair and wearing all black clothing. He was driving a gray and white vehicle.

If you have any information about this suspect or incidents, contact police.