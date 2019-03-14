



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was one of 12 GOP senators who backed a resolution passed by the Democratic-controlled House to block President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to fund his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. The Senate voted 59-41 on Thursday to reject the president’s emergency declaration.

Toomey says he supports Trump’s efforts to get congressional approval of more money for the border wall and border security, but said Thursday that the emergency declaration undermines the constitutional responsibility of Congress to approve how money is spent.

Toomey also says Trump’s emergency declaration sets a dangerous precedent for future presidents. Pennsylvania’s other U.S. senator, Democrat Bob Casey, supported the resolution, as did every Democrat.

Twelve Republicans broke with Trump, enough to ensure the measure passed. But Trump has promised to veto the measure and is sure to be sustained by his House GOP allies.

