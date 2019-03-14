Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is National Pi Day and that has residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey thinking about a different type of pie — tomato pie! Google celebrated the day by revealing the most-searched pie in each state.
For Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the popular searches were not your traditional apple or pecan pies, and not even a cheeseburger pie. It was tomato pie that was the most searched on Google.
Below is the full state-by-state list.
Alabama: Buttermilk pie
Alaska: Shepherd’s pie
Arizona: Lemon meringue pie
Arkansas: Buttermilk pie
California: Mud pie
Colorado: Spaghetti pie
Connecticut: Chicken pot pie
Delaware: Shepherd’s pie
Washington, D.C.: Pecan pie
Florida: Key lime pie
Georgia: Buttermilk pie
Hawaii: Haupia pie
Idaho: Strawberry pie
Illinois: French silk pie
Indiana: Peanut butter pie
Iowa: Coconut cream pie
Kansas: Cheeseburger pie
Kentucky: Peanut butter pie
Louisiana: Crawfish pie
Maine: Chicken pot pie
Maryland: Pumpkin pie
Massachusetts: Ricotta pie
Michigan: Cheeseburger pie
Minnesota: French silk pie
Mississippi: Buttermilk pie
Missouri: Coconut cream pie
Montana: Chicken pot pie
Nebraska: Cherry pie
Nevada: Shepherd’s pie
New Hampshire: Chicken pot pie
New Jersey: Tomato pie
New Mexico: Pecan pie
New York: Chicken pot pie
North Carolina: Sweet potato pie
North Dakota: Chocolate pie
Ohio: Peanut butter pie
Oklahoma: Chocolate pie
Oregon: Strawberry rhubarb pie
Pennsylvania: Tomato pie
Rhode Island: Cheeseburger pie
South Carolina: Tomato pie
South Dakota: Apple pie
Tennessee: Buttermilk pie
Texas: Millionaire pie
Utah: Banana cream pie
Vermont: Chicken pot pie
Virginia: Butterscotch pie
Washington: Banana cream pie
West Virginia: Peanut butter pie
Wisconsin: French silk pie
Wyoming: Shepherd’s pie