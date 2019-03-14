



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is National Pi Day and that has residents in Pennsylvania and New Jersey thinking about a different type of pie — tomato pie! Google celebrated the day by revealing the most-searched pie in each state.

For Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the popular searches were not your traditional apple or pecan pies, and not even a cheeseburger pie. It was tomato pie that was the most searched on Google.

Below is the full state-by-state list.

Alabama: Buttermilk pie

Alaska: Shepherd’s pie

Arizona: Lemon meringue pie

Arkansas: Buttermilk pie

California: Mud pie

Colorado: Spaghetti pie

Connecticut: Chicken pot pie

Delaware: Shepherd’s pie

Washington, D.C.: Pecan pie

Florida: Key lime pie

Georgia: Buttermilk pie

Hawaii: Haupia pie

Idaho: Strawberry pie

Illinois: French silk pie

Indiana: Peanut butter pie

Iowa: Coconut cream pie

Kansas: Cheeseburger pie

Kentucky: Peanut butter pie

Louisiana: Crawfish pie

Maine: Chicken pot pie

Maryland: Pumpkin pie

Massachusetts: Ricotta pie

Michigan: Cheeseburger pie

Minnesota: French silk pie

Mississippi: Buttermilk pie

Missouri: Coconut cream pie

Montana: Chicken pot pie

Nebraska: Cherry pie

Nevada: Shepherd’s pie

New Hampshire: Chicken pot pie

New Jersey: Tomato pie

New Mexico: Pecan pie

New York: Chicken pot pie

North Carolina: Sweet potato pie

North Dakota: Chocolate pie

Ohio: Peanut butter pie

Oklahoma: Chocolate pie

Oregon: Strawberry rhubarb pie

Pennsylvania: Tomato pie

Rhode Island: Cheeseburger pie

South Carolina: Tomato pie

South Dakota: Apple pie

Tennessee: Buttermilk pie

Texas: Millionaire pie

Utah: Banana cream pie

Vermont: Chicken pot pie

Virginia: Butterscotch pie

Washington: Banana cream pie

West Virginia: Peanut butter pie

Wisconsin: French silk pie

Wyoming: Shepherd’s pie