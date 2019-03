PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is growing once again! No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. So, the jackpot is now up to $495 million!

Here are the winning numbers: 18 – 36 – 45 – 47 – 69 and the Powerball number is 14.

Make sure you check them in case you won a lesser prize.

No one has hit the jackpot since December.

The next drawing is Saturday night.