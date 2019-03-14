



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – You could soon be out of luck if you run out of time at a parking meter in New Jersey. The state Senate is looking at allowing smart parking meters. On Thursday, New Jersey’s Senate was poised to give final passage on a bill that would allow towns to install parking meters with cameras to look for violations and then mail you a ticket, but it was postponed.

The smart meters could be used to replace traditional meters that rely on parking enforcement officers to write tickets. The meters are hooked up on the internet and you can also pay on your phone.

Palisades Park in North Jersey ran a pilot program that saw dramatic increases in the number of tickets issued. At the time that program was being looked at, New Jersey officials estimated that the total number of parking tickets issued statewide could jump from about 2.5 to 6 or 7 million tickets if the smart meters are installed all over.

Of course, not every town will be on board.

On the plus side, increased compliance with parking rules makes it easier for people to get parking spots in crowded areas.

“I have no problems with smart meters. I have park mobile on my phone, the app, not a problem. If I spend over my time I automatically go into the app, add more time, no ticket in the mail,” Juan Perez, of Trenton, said.

“Absolutely not because that really is going to kill our business in one way because people are afraid to park, there’s not enough parking in town to go around. People are not going to stop to get a fast bite,” Kay Kezbari, who works at Carollo’s Little Italy, said.

For those who do not like the idea of converting a parking meter into something with cameras, you have a little more time.

The bill was on the docket, but the vote got postponed.

If it gets approved by the summer, expect Jersey Shore towns to be among the first to jump on board.