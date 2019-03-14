



EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) – A Michigan State University fan has become somewhat of a celebrity after gaining national attention as MSU’s “Waffle Guy.” Student Nathan Guzowski says it started in 2017 when he bought a waffle hat for a Halloween costume.

“I kind of saw this and… I think I could do that for a night, you know,” Guzowski said.

But that one night turned into many, and not just for Halloween.

“I’ve worn it for, I think, every home game,” Guzowski said.

It’s common for students to wear costumes in the student section, but this time Guzowski received a lot of air time on ESPN and blew up on social media.

Waffle Man is wildin' OUT in East Lansing. 😂@ThisistheIZZONE and @MSU_Basketball are at the peak of their powers right now: pic.twitter.com/5fjms5tdYU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 10, 2019

“I checked my phone and saw a couple of tweets saying like, ‘Hey, let’s start a GoFundMe for the waffle guy and get him to the Big Ten Tournament and maybe even the NCAA tournament,'” Guzowski said.

And now his GoFundMe page — which he says started as a joke — has surpassed its goal of $2,000.

Guzowski says the donations started to pour in from everywhere.

“There was donations from like a dollar from Michigan fans and there were donations of up to $200 from some people,” Guzowski said.

The goal was to pay for his ticket, a hotel and gas money to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, but Guzowski says he doesn’t plan to spend all of it.

“And then just using that money to, you know, either for a good cause or a charity,” Guzowski said.

The GoFundMe raised $2,048 in three days.