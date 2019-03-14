Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hip-hop star Meek Mill is getting his own day in the City of Brotherly Love! The City of Philadelphia has designated March 14 as “Meek Mill Day.”
City Council President Darrell Clarke made the announcement during Thursday morning’s city council meeting.
Meek was honored for his contributions as a musical artist and criminal justice reform advocate.
State Sen. Sharif Street also honored Meek with a state level proclamation from the state Senate.