Delaware news


NEW YORK (AP) – The death of a 4-month-old baby at a hotel in Manhattan last year has been ruled a homicide. The medical examiner announced the ruling on Thursday, but said the cause of death was undetermined.

Dominic Green, of Delaware, was found cold and responsive at the Hotel Pennsylvania on Dec. 15.

His mother, Dominique Green, told reporters the boy was being cared for by her stepdaughter and her stepdaughter’s fiancée.

They were supposed to take the baby back to Wilmington after a trip to Baltimore, but wound up going to New York.

Police say a hotel worker noticed Dominic wasn’t moving and called 911.

Police say the women were incoherent and drugs were found. They were arrested, but later released.

