



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ballard Spahr law firm is offering a $10,000 reward after one of their attorneys was shot. Spencer Hill, 37, was walking home after working late on March 4, when he was shot in the chest on Hazel Avenue around 10:30 p.m. by a suspect who approached him.

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of the suspect Thursday.

Police believe the suspect had planned to rob Hill. They want the public’s help to identify the suspect.

“With Mr. Hill being such a model citizen and member of the community, I think people are coming forward,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. James Kearney. “We have had a few tips, but we need more, we need more information.”

Hill is out of the hospital and continuing his recovery.