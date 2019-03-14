  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Automakers are trying to get self-driving cars ready for the road. But many Americans aren’t necessarily ready for them.

According to a new AAA study, 71 percent of American drivers say they would be afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicles.

One reason may be a number of high-profile autonomous vehicle accidents in the past year. But AAA believes that will change.

“Our expectation is that the technology will improve over time, and as people see the technology working, we’re likely to gain more trust,” Greg Brannon of AAA said.

Several automakers and tech companies are planning to roll out autonomous vehicles in the next few years.

