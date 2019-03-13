



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while since someone has hit the jackpot. So that means Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to whopping $448 million.

And a lot of people are feeling lucky.

The chance of winning the Powerball is one in 292 million, but many people think they will be tonight’s winner.

“It takes one ticket to win a Powerball, that’s it,” one woman said. “You don’t have to spend your whole paycheck.”

Just one Powerball ticket could change your life.

Eyewitness News found a man buying 30 tickets at the B and D Mini Market on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. A line of people were waiting to get their Powerball tickets at a newsstand at 10th and Chestnut Streets in Center City.

“What will I do with the money? I probably would quit my job,” Gwen Wilson, of Fern Rock, said. “Then, I’ll take care of those who took care of me.”

One lucky person would walk away with $448 million Wednesday night. That number has been climbing since late December.

“I hope I get the winning ticket, I’ve been trying this for years. I might get lucky one day,” one man said.

When asked what they would tell their boss if they won, Wilson said, “It was nice working with you. Love you. Peace out, later!”

One man simply answered, “I can’t really say that on TV.”

And an accountant said if you win the Powerball, you better think about how much goes to Uncle Sam. Lottery officials withhold a quarter of the winnings just for federal taxes.