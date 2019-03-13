  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University officials announced Wednesday that 11 students have tested positive for mumps. Seventeen students were also listed as probable for mumps, the school said.

The university is also taking steps to update its immunization policy in wake of the outbreak.

23 Confirmed Mumps Cases Linked To Temple University Outbreak, Officials Say

Twenty-three total confirmed cases have in Philadelphia and surrounding counties have been linked to the Temple outbreak.

Symptoms often appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

To take precautions against the mumps, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands frequently and efficiently, avoid sharing food and drinks, and stay home from school or work.

