



WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — President Donald Trump has issued an “emergency order” to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people. Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until now, the Federal Aviation Administration had been saying that it didn’t have any data to show the jets are unsafe.

South Jersey Man Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Crash Remembered As Humanitarian, Environmentalist Who Wanted To Change World

Trump said Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.

He said any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

Pilots and airlines have been notified.

Trump added the safety of the American people is of “paramount concern.”

South Jersey native Matt Vecere was one of eight Americans killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash over the weekend.

CBS Philly has reached out to the Philadelphia International Airport for comment. Click here to see if your flight might be impacted.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)