



BY: ALYSSA ADAMS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As Nick Foles’ time in the midnight green comes to an end, he has one last tear-jerking moment for Philadelphia. Foles is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $88 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Eagles fans continue to thank him for his accomplishments, but now, it’s his turn.

Philadelphia, your Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is thanking you — from every person in the organization who made his time in the midnight green memorable, to Chip Kelly who traded him in 2015, and the unforgettable fans who’ve stood behind him and pushing for him — and the team — to succeed.

“Because for as much of an honor as it’s been to play for this team and this city… the truest privilege over the last year, in the time since we won the Super Bowl – having Eagles fans share their stories with me. Having them remind me of how we didn’t just win the Super Bowl; we won the Eagles’ first Super Bowl ever,” Foles wrote.

Foles published “Thank You, Philly” on the Players Tribune website Wednesday morning and to say we will miss him, is an understatement.

Foles starts his letter off talking about when Andy Reid drafted him and how the organization “picked him.” There is no denying there was something special between Foles and the Eagles organization.

But the second time around, he wants Philly to know – he picked you.

Nick Foles Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars, Reports Say

The 28-year-old free agent had a few offers but looked passed the X’s and O’s to choose Philly. His love for Philadelphia goes deeper than the Eagles organization.

His wife was expecting their first child and he knew this was where he wanted his daughter, Lily, to call home.

“But the truth is, once they showed interest… it was always going to be Philly,” Foles wrote. “And there’s just something about it… but my heart said Philly.”

He believes part of his heart will always say Philly.

“Rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision – it’s a birthright. It’s family. Philadelphia, thank you for welcoming me into yours. You will forever be a part of mine. Love Always, Nick.”

Nick, as your chapter with Philadelphia comes to an end, you will always be a Philadelphia Eagles legend and this city will always welcome you with open arms.