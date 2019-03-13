  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looks like drivers in Philly need to take a chill pill! Philadelphia finished second in a survey ranking U.S. cities with the “most aggressive drivers,” according to a report by GasBuddy.

Researchers looked at aggressive driving habits like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking.

“We examined Drives in the top 30 metropolitan areas by population as defined by the United States Census Bureau from Nov. 2018 – Feb. 2019, noting the frequency of an aggressive event while driving, whether it be speeding, hard braking or accelerating,” said researchers with GasBuddy. “The aggressive driving percentage within the report compares the average number of aggressive driving events per trip for drivers in a particular metropolitan area to the average number of aggressive driving events per trip for the average American driver.”

Los Angeles topped the list and Philadelphia came in second.

Sacramento landed at number three, with Atlanta and San Francisco rounding out the top five.

