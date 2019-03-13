  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police have a brave new trooper. She is 3-year-old Rose Ramirez, who is battling stage four neuroblastoma.

On Wednesday at the Belmont Barracks, troopers made Ramirez an honorary trooper.

They gave her one of their official uniform hats and various other gifts.

Doctors Believe Virtual Reality Could Be New Pathway To Identifying Alzheimer’s Disease

The Orlando, Florida, native is receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Ramirez’s father is a sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s