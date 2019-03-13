



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police have a brave new trooper. She is 3-year-old Rose Ramirez, who is battling stage four neuroblastoma.

On Wednesday at the Belmont Barracks, troopers made Ramirez an honorary trooper.

They gave her one of their official uniform hats and various other gifts.

The Orlando, Florida, native is receiving treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Ramirez’s father is a sergeant with the Florida Highway Patrol.