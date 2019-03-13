



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident involving a tanker truck is causing a traffic mess on I-95 in Chester. Only one lane is getting by on I-95 northbound after an accident involving the tanker truck and two other vehicles.

The accident happened on I-95 northbound, in the area of Chestnut Street Overpass and Potter Street Overpass.

There is currently no word on any injuries.

