CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident involving a tanker truck is causing a traffic mess on I-95 in Chester. Only one lane is getting by on I-95 northbound after an accident involving the tanker truck and two other vehicles.

The accident happened on I-95 northbound, in the area of Chestnut Street Overpass and Potter Street Overpass.

There is currently no word on any injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

