  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cape May County News, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a southern New Jersey man used his dead former roommate’s government benefits card to collect more than $300.

Cape May County prosecutors say Richard Montgomery faces a theft by deception charge. It wasn’t known Wednesday if the 66-year-old Lower Township man has retained an attorney.

Montgomery allegedly used the benefits card of a former roommate, who had been dead since last July. Authorities did not disclose how they learned of the alleged theft, but did say more arrests could be coming.

Prosecutors say Montgomery’s arrest was made as the result of a joint investigation into theft from benefit cards and the misuse of temporary housing provided through “Code Blue” cold weather alerts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s