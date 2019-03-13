Man Critically Injured After Shooting At Apartment In Fern Rock 

Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Philadelphia leaves a man fighting for his life. Police responded to the scene along the 5900 block of North Marvine Street in Fern Rock just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times inside the apartment’s second floor hallway.

Investigators say two hours before the shooting, officers were at the apartment on a domestic disturbance call.

Police are looking to see if the two incidents are related.

