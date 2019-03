PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fast-food chain has unveiled soap that smells like french fries. Del Taco is famous for its crinkle cut fries, and now they’ve come out with a soap called “Eau De French Fry.”

But you won’t find it on the menu.

The soap is only available online at Del Taco’s website, while supplies last.