CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Cherry Hill are searching to identify a man suspected of committing a series of thefts from unlocked cars. The break-ins happened on March 6 and 7 during the overnight hours in the Cherry Valley and Kingscroft neighborhoods.

Police released a photo of the suspect and minivan the man was operating during these thefts.

Credit: Cherry Hill Police

 

All of the vehicles that were entered had been left unlocked by the owners and items of value were stolen.

Police are encouraging residents to keep their cars locked.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department Investigative Unit at 856-488-7833 or Bob Daniello at 856-432-8834.

