



PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Penn Township man is accused of sexually assaulting four children who attended his in-home daycare, Pennsylvania State Police say. James Anthony Battista is charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

In June 2018, police received reports that Battista had allegedly assaulted one of the children who attended Little Friends Daycare when the child was 3 years old.

An investigation found that three other children were allegedly sexually assaulted by Battista throughout their attendance at the in-home day care.

The victims were between the ages of 3 and 7 at the time of the assaults.

Little Friends Daycare was located on the 2700 block of Newark Road, in Chester County.

Battista operated the day care at the time with his wife.

The sexual assault accusations spanned from 2006 to 2009. After the day care closed, Battista moved to Delaware County sometime in 2010.

He was arraigned and remanded to Chester County Prison on $500,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19.