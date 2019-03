PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting left one man dead and two others injured in Kensington Tuesday night, police say. Police arrived at the scene of E Ontario Street and N Water Street around 11:15 p.m.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 26-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were both shot and are in stable condition.