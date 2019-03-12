



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Verizon customers nationwide are reporting issues with their wireless service. Many are saying they are unable to send or receive text messages.

Customers took to Twitter Tuesday morning to report the issue.

“@verizon my texts won’t send sos,” tweeted one user.

@verizon my texts won’t send sos — k t (@KaatieJ) March 12, 2019

@VZWSupport I am unable to text in Philadelphia — Eric Adair (@FatAndBearded) March 12, 2019

@VerizonSupport my texting aren't going through?!?! Everything else works fine. Only iPhone users are receiving. @verizon #iphonetext — Jackie Augustyniak (@WWEMaMa88) March 12, 2019

Verizon has responded to several customers, saying they are working on resolving the issue.

I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^AAB — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

“I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it,” tweeted Verizon.

No word on when the issue will be resolved.