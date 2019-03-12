



CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – One of the Americans killed in Sunday’s plane crash in Ethiopia is a Cape May County native. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Matt Vecere.

Ethiopian Airlines Crash Kills 157 People, Eight Americans

The Sea Isle City native, who lived in California, was one of eight Americans killed on Flight 302. His employer released a statement Monday confirming the IQAir writer was on the flight.

IQAir is greatly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Matt Vecere who was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” tweeted the company. “Matt was a great writer and an avid surfer with a passion for helping others. Our hearts are with Matt’s family and all who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

Meanwhile, investigators are hoping to learn more about the flight after recovering the black boxes.

Since the crash, more than a dozen airlines outside the U.S. have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8. Sunday’s crash killed all 157 on board.

Southwest, American and United are sticking with the aircraft, and the FAA is urging patience, saying it does not have enough information about what happened.

The same plane model, operated by Lion Air, crashed off Indonesia last year, killing all 189 people on board.

Late Monday, Boeing announced plans to release a software upgrade to the plane in the coming weeks.