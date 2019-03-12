BREAKING:SEPTA, Transit Police Reach Tentative Agreement To End Officers' Strike
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA and the Transit Police Union have reached a tentative deal to end the officers’ strike. SEPTA Transit Police will resume working at 11 p.m. Tuesday if a deal is finalized.

Details of the deal have not yet been announced.

Officers first went on strike last Wednesday when the union and management failed to reach a deal. Transit officers had been working without a contract since March 2018.

Union leaders argued that the union was underpaid and understaffed. Nearly 200 officers went on strike after negotiations hit a snag when officers were denied the right to review body camera footage at the end of their shifts.

Suspect Identified In Deadly Stabbing At Walnut-Locust SEPTA Platform

In the meantime, police officers from Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs patrolled the stations.

On the first morning of the strike, a man was fatally stabbed at the Walnut-Locust platform.

