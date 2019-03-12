



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local hoagie company is taking the Italian hoagie to a whole new level. PrimoHoagies is celebrating National Potato Chip Day on March 14, with the launch of their own chip — and they’re Italian hoagie flavored.

The chips were custom made for Primo’s after six months of research and culinary development.

The chip uses Italian hoagie spices with notes of sesame and Primo’s signature meats and cheese – including prosciutto, provolone cheese, hot capicola and natural casing genoa salami.

The chips are being sold for $2.99 for a six ounce bags.

The chips are gluten free and kosher.