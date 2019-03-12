



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey hospital is celebrating a very special birthday. AtlantiCare in Atlantic City held a special reunion with its team members and the hospital’s lowest-birth-weight surviving baby, MaKenna, who turns 1-year-old today.

Baby MaKenna was born at AtlantiCare’s main campus on March 12, 2018. She weighed 13.7 ounces and was 10 ¾ inches long. MaKenna had arrived 16 weeks earlier than her July 1 due date.

She is now nearly 15 pounds, 24 ½ inches long, healthy and celebrating her first birthday.

“One of the things that most amazes me is how observant MaKenna is,” said MaKenna’s mom, Alyssa Spruill. “She loves playing ‘peek-a-boo’ with her siblings. She laughs so hard when she plays with them. She’s got attitude and a voice! She lets us know when she wants something.”

Spruill says she plans on celebrating MaKenna’s birthday twice every year.

“We’ll celebrate March 12 – the day the team saved my life and brought MaKenna into the world. We’ll also mark July 3 as the day she left the NICU,” said Spruill.

MaKenna is the lowest-birth-weight surviving baby for whom AtlantiCare has cared since opening its NICU in 1972.