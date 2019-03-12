BREAKING:Gas Pump Explosion Leaves Huge Hole In Ground Outside 7-Eleven Store
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey hospital is celebrating a very special birthday. AtlantiCare in Atlantic City held a special reunion with its team members and the hospital’s lowest-birth-weight surviving baby, MaKenna, who turns 1-year-old today.

Baby MaKenna was born at AtlantiCare’s main campus on March 12, 2018. She weighed 13.7 ounces and was 10 ¾ inches long. MaKenna had arrived 16 weeks earlier than her July 1 due date.

Baby MaKenna

Credit: AtlantiCare

She is now nearly 15 pounds, 24 ½ inches long, healthy and celebrating her first birthday.

“One of the things that most amazes me is how observant MaKenna is,” said MaKenna’s mom, Alyssa Spruill. “She loves playing ‘peek-a-boo’ with her siblings. She laughs so hard when she plays with them. She’s got attitude and a voice! She lets us know when she wants something.”

Spruill says she plans on celebrating MaKenna’s birthday twice every year.

“We’ll celebrate March 12 – the day the team saved my life and brought MaKenna into the world. We’ll also mark July 3 as the day she left the NICU,” said Spruill.

MaKenna is the lowest-birth-weight surviving baby for whom AtlantiCare has cared since opening its NICU in 1972.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s