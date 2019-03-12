BREAKING:President Trump Issues 'Emergency Order' To Ground Boeing 737 Max Planes Following Deadly Ethiopian Airlines Crash
By Kimberly Davis
PILESGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A dog named Ruth is on the mend after being subjected to deplorable conditions in Salem County, but she still faces challenges in her recovery. A dog was found emaciated, eating the bones of another dog, just trying to survive. Tonight, she’s in the care of her foster parent.

She’s only about 4 years old, but Ruth has already lived through a nightmare. It’s unclear just how long Ruth was in the vacant home without food or water before she was found.

“She was eating the carcass of a dead other dog that they had, and the people had moved out and just left them,” Connie Lualler, of the Salem County Humane Society, said.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan heard Ruth barking and contacted the Salem County Humane Society. Ruth only weighed 29 pounds when she was rescued, and tested positive for Lyme disease.

Credit: CBS3

Two weeks later, she now weighs about 35 pounds.

“She’s just a real  sweetie. She seems to be a little bit afraid of men, because obviously, men have abused her,” Lualler said.

The owner of the dog, 27-year-old Heather Thistlewood, now faces animal cruelty charges. And the shelter is hoping to find Ruth a good home once she’s ready.

“She’s going to make someone a wonderful pet,” Lualler said.

It will take a couple months before Ruth is ready to be adopted.

If you would like to find out more about Ruth, contact the Salem County Humane Society.

