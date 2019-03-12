



PILESGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — A dog named Ruth is on the mend after being subjected to deplorable conditions in Salem County. But Ruth still faces challenges in her recovery.

A dog was found emaciated, eating the bones of another dog, just trying to survive. Tonight, she’s in the care of her foster parent.

She’s only about four years old, but Ruth has already lived through a nightmare. It’s unclear just how long Ruth was in the vacant home without food or water before she was found.

“She was eating the carcass of a dead other dog that they had, and the people had moved out and just left them,” Connie Lualler of the Salem County Humane Society said.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan heard Ruth barking and contacted the Salem County Humane Society. Ruth only weighed 29 pounds when she was rescued, and tested positive for Lyme disease.

Two weeks later, she now weighs about 35 pounds.

“She’s just a real sweetie. She seems to be a little bit afraid of men, because obviously, men have abused her,” Lualler said.

The owner of the dog, 27-year-old Heather Thistlewood now faces animal cruelty charges. And the shelter is hoping to find Ruth a good home once she’s ready.

“She’s going to make someone a wonderful pet,” Lualler said.

It will take a couple months before Ruth is ready to be adopted.

If you would like to find out more about Ruth, contact the Salem County Humane Society.