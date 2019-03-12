BREAKING:SEPTA, Transit Police Reach Tentative Agreement To End Officers' Strike
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia isn’t feeling the love when it comes to the happiest cities in the country. WalletHub.com ranked the happiest cities in the country and Philly was nowhere near the top.

In fact, Philly was named the 18th unhappiest city, by the website. Philadelphia ranked 165th of 182 cities studied.

Source: WalletHub

The study looked at three categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. Philly finished 168th, 165th and 115 in the three categories, respectively.

Plano, Texas was found to be the happiest city in the country. Detroit was ranked the least happy.

