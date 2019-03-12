  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers star Joel Embiid has a new pet and it looks like the puppy trusts the process. Embiid posted a picture of his new golden-doodle Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid on Instagram on Tuesday.

In case you’re wondering what the name means – Klaus is Embiid’s favorite character in “Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.”

Of course, Hinkie is for former Sixers General Manager Sam Hinkie, who drafted Embiid.

‘I Was A Little Nervous’: Sixers, Ben Simmons, Make-A-Wish Give 10-Year-Old Girl Night To Remember

View this post on Instagram

Who want’s a ride in my new furrari? 😏

A post shared by Klaus De Process 🐶 (@klausdeprocess) on

And, De Paula is in honor of Embiid’s model girlfriend, Anna De Paula.

Klaus even has his own Instagram, the handle is Klaus de Process.

