



LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) – Murray Avenue School in Lower Moreland Township was evacuated Tuesday morning after a school threat. The school says authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Superintendent Scott Davidheiser said a safety plan was enacted and all students and staff are at the high school’s auditorium while the incident is investigated.

“Murray Avenue is currently closed to all traffic and will reopen when the investigation is complete,” the school posted on Facebook.

Parents and guardians are being asked to refrain from reporting to the high school while the district works with police on next steps.

No other threats have been made in the community.