  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Lower Moreland Township News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (CBS) – Murray Avenue School in Lower Moreland Township was evacuated Tuesday morning after a school threat. The school says authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Superintendent Scott Davidheiser said a safety plan was enacted and all students and staff are at the high school’s auditorium while the incident is investigated.

“Murray Avenue is currently closed to all traffic and will reopen when the investigation is complete,” the school posted on Facebook.

Parents and guardians are being asked to refrain from reporting to the high school while the district works with police on next steps.

No other threats have been made in the community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s