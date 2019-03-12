BREAKING:Gas Pump Explosion Leaves Huge Hole In Ground Outside 7-Eleven Store
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hatfield News, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A driver was rescued from their vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash on Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The crash happened on Bethlehem Pike near Sterling Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Multi-Vehicle Crash On Bethlehem Pike In Hatfield

Credit: CBS3

Officials say three to four vehicles were involved.

One person was trapped for about an hour. They were rescued and flown to an area hospital.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s