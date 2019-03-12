



HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A driver was rescued from their vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash on Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The crash happened on Bethlehem Pike near Sterling Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say three to four vehicles were involved.

One person was trapped for about an hour. They were rescued and flown to an area hospital.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.