NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A  new law cracking down on “super parties” went into effect Tuesday in Newark. City council members passed the ordinance on Monday.

The new law defines an unruly party as four or more people assembling on private property, and police observing behavior that threatens health and safety.

That behavior includes public intoxication and underage drinking. First-time offenders must pay $500 and complete 20 hours of community service.

