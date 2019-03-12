  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A horse was found dead in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Tuesday. The dead animal was found off of Chamounix Drive.

Pennsylvania SPCA officers say the horse has a wound, but it’s unclear what type of wound it is.

The horse will be taken to New Bolton Center in Kennett Square for a necropsy to find a cause of death.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

